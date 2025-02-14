Zac Posen’s glamorous SF Ballet costumes are inspired by the city’s sunsets 

The gold and crimson of his designs came straight from his recently adopted city. The process, he said, “took me into the sky. Sunrise and sunset here — those magic moments are so special. It’s the color wash of the ombrés of the sky.”

The ballet featuring Posen’s designs is sandwiched between two equally stirring works. For “Chroma,” composer Joby Talbot took the raw, distorted guitars of the White Stripes and reimagined them for an orchestra. The Detroit indie-rock band’s songs “Blue Orchid” and “The Hardest Button to Button” come to life with a fuller range of percussion instruments than Meg White’s drum kit could contain. In every sense, it’s angular and frenzied, whereas “Golden Hour” is gorgeous and smooth, with a set as minimalist as an Apple Store.