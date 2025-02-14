Skip to main content
Zac Posen’s glamorous SF Ballet costumes are inspired by the city’s sunsets 

Along with indie-rock band The White Stripes, the designer's looks give “Cool Britannia” jolts of energy — and extreme dramatic tension.

Two ballet dancers are entwined on stage against a deep blue background. One is crouched with arms holding up the other, who is balancing on their knees.
“Cool Britannia” is the fashion designer and Gap Inc. creative director’s first collaboration with SF Ballet.
By Astrid Kane

Designer Zac Posen moved to San Francisco only last year, when he became creative director of Gap Inc. But he’s already making his mark on the San Francisco Ballet.

The company’s show “Cool Britannia,” which opened Thursday and runs through Feb. 19, features Posen’s elegant, diaphanous costumes in a visually stunning version of choreographer Christopher Wheeldon’s “Within the Golden Hour.” It’s the dramatic gesture from a company pushing ballet in new directions, especially in last season’s “Mere Mortals,” an acclaimed, AI-inflected adaptation of the Greek myth of Prometheus.

Two ballet dancers perform in front of a red backdrop. They wear matching red outfits, striking a graceful pose with extended arms and one standing en pointe.
Posen's costumes relate to the production's Rothko-esque stage lighting. | Source: Reneff-Olson Productions

“Cool Britannia” is a trio of one-act forays into British dance:  Wayne McGregor’s “Chroma,” “Within the Golden Hour,” and Akram Khan’s “Dust.” Stylistically, they have little in common beyond their U.K. provenance. Together, though, they balance beauty with dramatic tension, at one point delivering a visual shock so sudden that a collective gasp passed through the War Memorial Opera House.

But the highlight is the costuming by Posen, a 44-year-old who has an extensive personal history with dance. He not only studied jazz, tap, and African dance from ages 6 to 18 and has designed costumes for other productions, but his partner is former New York City Ballet principal Harrison Ball. For “Within the Golden Hour,” Posen wanted to achieve a “pure-form moment” and “trance space” similar to a Mark Rothko canvas, he said.

A man examines colorful fabric on a table in a sewing room. The wall holds numerous spools of thread in various colors, and a dress form stands nearby.
To prepare, Posen watched hours of performances from a previous production of Christopher Wheeldon's "Within the Golden Hour." | Source: Lindsey Rallo/San Francisco Ballet

“That takes restraint,” Posen told The Standard. “It’s not about bells and whistles. Music, physical body form, and color make you create your own story.”

The gold and crimson of his designs came straight from his recently adopted city. The process, he said, “took me into the sky. Sunrise and sunset here — those magic moments are so special. It’s the color wash of the ombrés of the sky.” 

The ballet featuring Posen’s designs is sandwiched between two equally stirring works. For “Chroma,” composer Joby Talbot took the raw, distorted guitars of the White Stripes and reimagined them for an orchestra. The Detroit indie-rock band’s songs “Blue Orchid” and “The Hardest Button to Button” come to life with a fuller range of percussion instruments than Meg White’s drum kit could contain. In every sense, it’s angular and frenzied, whereas “Golden Hour” is gorgeous and smooth, with a set as minimalist as an Apple Store. 

A man and woman gracefully pose in a modern dance performance, wearing sheer, neutral-colored costumes, on a minimalist stage with a plain backdrop.
The stark angularity and minimalism of Sir Wayne McGregor's "Chroma" opens "Cool Britannia." | Source: Lindsey Rallo/San Francisco Ballet
A group of dancers in brown costumes form an arch with their bodies on a dimly lit stage, with one person lying in the center underneath the arch.
The choreography in "Dust" evokes the horrors of World War I. | Source: Reneff-Olson Productions

In the final act, “Dust,” the magic is once again in the lighting. An arresting and at-times spooky examination of pain and violence during World War I, “Dust” evokes a huge span of human emotion, from torture to group hugs. It’s intense but not especially romantic; the costumes reference historically accurate military bandages. Muted in tone, they’re nothing like Posen’s color-coordinated designs, but the juxtaposition makes the emotion of the final act all the more powerful. 

Though he costumed only one act of “Cool Britannia,” Posen left open the possibility of future collaborations with the city’s premier dance troupe. “It’s incredible, one of the best companies in the country, if not the world,” he said. “We’ll see.”

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

