Since January, he’s been kneading dough and measuring cinnamon and sugar, perfecting his recipe for the wreath-shaped dessert. In Louisiana, the cakes are a staple of the Mardi Gras season, usually made with enriched dough and decorated with icing and colored sugar. Inside is tucked a tiny baby doll, believed to bring good luck to the “king” who finds it in their slice.

Harter has no problem finding the first two in San Francisco. But a truly satisfying king cake? That’s a different story. Fortunately, as the owner of the sandwich shop known for serving the city’s best muffuletta, Harter is in the unique position to change that.

“Objectively, a king cake, it’s not the greatest thing in the world,” Harter says. “But you can only have it once a year. It represents a season: When you see the king cakes coming out, you know it’s gonna be Mardi Gras.”

But anyone who grew up eating king cakes from popular Louisiana bakeries, such as Haydel’s and Manny Randazzo , should consider themselves warned: Harter isn’t looking to re-create a classic. “If we’re going to make one, we’re going to do it our way,” he says. “It’s not just copy and paste.”

He started with a recipe similar to cinnamon rolls but pivoted to something more like brioche. There were tests with far too much active yeast, during which the cake expanded to a horrifyingly large size: “It felt like it was one of those horror movies where you’re like, ‘It’s alive!,’” he says. Eventually, he nailed the right ratio of cinnamon and sugar and developed a technique for rolling out and braiding the dough.

Sandy’s king cake is soft and pillowy — on the cusp of underbaked — with cream cheese and brown-butter frosting. Harter is tossing aside the green, yellow, and purple sanding sugar, even though you’ll find all of New Orleans painted in those colors during the Mardi Gras season. Instead, he’ll dust his cakes in orange, green, and pink, the shop’s brand colors. And because this is San Francisco, Harter is finding a way to make the king cake slightly more environmentally friendly by leaving out the plastic baby. “Here’s a hot take that might not go over well: I love the babies, but I hate waste,” he says. “One thing that makes me upset about Mardi Gras is all the waste. I really hate supporting the single-use plastic.”

Breaking from tradition will likely incite complaints, but Harter has never been shy about his nontraditional approach at Sandy’s. He puts mayonnaise on his muffuletta, skips the Swiss cheese found on the classic at Central Grocery in New Orleans, and loads each with an exorbitant portion of homemade olive salad. “I always want to represent New Orleans,” he says. “But my version of New Orleans is going to be different from anyone else’s New Orleans, and I think I’ve come to terms with that.”