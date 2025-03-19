Walgreens staffer stabs shoplifter in the eye, officials say

Video from the scene posted to social media appears to capture the moment immediately after the assault.

Officers patrolling Castro Street near 18th Street were flagged down at around 4:35 a.m., a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said.

A Walgreens employee and a suspected shoplifter were both arrested early Wednesday following a stabbing incident outside the chain’s 24-hour Castro location, authorities said.

Hong was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, where he remains in custody according to jail records. Whitlock was cited for battery and petty theft before being transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fire officials confirmed that they transported a person to a hospital with a stab wound to the eye.

The investigation revealed that the injured man, identified as 30-year-old Larry Whitlock, had been “observed fleeing from a store with unpaid store merchandise,” police said. Whitlock and a store employee, identified as 45-year-old Guang Hong, engaged in a verbal confrontation outside the business that escalated into a physical altercation.

“Walgreens is aware of the incident and cooperating with the police in their investigation,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Later Wednesday morning, a Walgreens manager confirmed that an employee had been arrested in connection with the incident but declined further comment, referring inquiries to Walgreens corporate communications.

Everything you need to know to start your day.

A Castro neighborhood association ambassador who spoke to a reporter Wednesday morning said he was unaware of the specific incident but noted a “persistent homeless presence” outside the Walgreens and nearby businesses, sometimes beginning in the early hours of the morning.

Whitlock was previously locked in San Francisco county jail in May on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and exhibiting a deadly weapon, according the sheriff’s department booking records.

Wednesday’s arrests come nearly two years after a fatal shooting outside another Walgreens location. In April 2023, Banko Brown, a 24-year-old transgender man, was shot and killed by a security guard at a Walgreens store, now shuttered, in downtown San Francisco. Authorities at the time said Brown was suspected of shoplifting when the altercation occurred.

The security guard in that case, Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, was initially detained but later released after District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declined to file charges, determining he had acted in self-defense. The decision sparked protests from community activists and raised questions about the use of force in retail theft situations. Brown’s family later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walgreens and the security company.