Like most restaurants, Lord Stanley was the owners’ baby — well, one of them. Their daughter Hazel spent the pandemic years there while they worked. “We had a sandbox for her to play in,” Carrie recalls. “There is definitely green sand in our floorboards.” The cozy fine-dining restaurant in Russian Hill debuted to raves, including in 2016 a Michelin star that it kept for five years. Then came the pandemic. After that, they tried everything : takeout models, food kits, a self-service window with an excellent filet-o-fish sandwich, and Turntable, a chefs-in-residency program. “I think we really learned what we were capable of,” Rupert says. The Bleases, whose lease is up, are proud of what they’ve achieved. They also have a yet-to-be-announced SF restaurant in the works.

On a recent Saturday, shortly after Lord Stanley announced its last day, the dining room was full by 8 p.m. — not the look of a restaurant hurting for business. Some first-timers had rushed over to try the French-inspired menu while they still could. Others, like Doug Biederbeck, longtime owner of Bix, just wanted to get in another visit before it was too late.



“We’re crushed,” said a regular, David Owens, who has dined at Lord Stanley at least 15 times. “The first time we came, we were in sweats.” He had peeked in the window as he was walking by one evening, with no intention of having dinner. “Carrie was standing there, and she said, “Come on in!” Owens wishes he and other regulars could do something to save it: “We’ve got to rally some people to keep it open!”



This is the funny thing about restaurants: They are often viewed like a marriage, which is to say, there’s an assumed till-death-do-us-part contract with the community that loves them. Anything shorter than that risks being deemed a flop — or a kind of betrayal. It’s something to rescue, something to mourn. Of course, the owners of closing restaurants might have something else up their sleeve, but often, they’re just worn out and worn down. It’s a relentless business, especially now, with more people ordering in, fewer tourists, and skyrocketing costs for ingredients and labor. Sometimes waving the white flag is a relief.



Ristorante Milano, a favorite Russian Hill spot that has been owned by Aldo Blasi for 35 years, is one of those beloved institutions, now in its last days; the staff is doing service until the end of the month. Last weekend, the diminutive space was crammed with families dining on ravioli and grilled fish with asparagus and tiramisu — simple food, the kind from restaurants of another era.



In February, when Blasi announced the closure on Instagram, he wrote, “What a beautiful city we have here and I am proud to have been a contributor to this food scene. I am so grateful to this city I love.” What’s next for him? With a smile, the 73-year-old keeps his exit interview to one word: “Nothing.”