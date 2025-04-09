This Bayview mom craved a cozy neighborhood restaurant. So she opened one

Vanessa Lee never thought she’d own a restaurant on Third Street. When she was growing up in the ’90s, her mother warned about walking along the Bayview’s main corridor. “Make sure you keep your backpack with you,” Lee remembers her saying, “and if anyone asks you for it, you just give it to them.”

By the time Lee became a mother, in 2019, the neighborhood had taken a turn for the better. She’d put her son in the stroller and go for a walk. She’d have liked to grab a cup of coffee and sit while he napped, “but there was nowhere for me to go,” she says. So when the nonprofit Economic Development on Third asked her to parlay her catering experience into opening a restaurant on the strip, she couldn’t say no. “I wanted to be able to give something to my community,” she says, “and I know what I’m capable of, so I knew the level that I could do it to.”