Amid the public relations battle, a group of local leaders less concerned about who’s to blame has been desperately racing to salvage the deal.

So it came as an unpleasant shock when, in a terse email to the media with the subject line “Urgent – Thirty Ink HQ Canceled,” his company said its plan to develop a mixed-use building in the Dogpatch was off. The reason? According to the Warriors superstar’s camp, the Local 22 chapter of the Nor Cal Carpenters Union had “destroyed” the project by insisting it employ a fully unionized workforce.

The news that Stephen Curry wanted to pursue his post-NBA career in San Francisco rather than hightailing it to New York or Los Angeles was a much-needed win in a city struggling to find its groove again.

The Standard spoke to a dozen sources within the realms of real estate, politics, and labor to understand how the situation escalated so intensely.

A coalition of city leaders has hastily assembled to try to put the deal back together. Among them are Mayor Daniel Lurie; Enrique Landa of Associate Capital, which is redeveloping the nearby Potrero Power Station; the Warriors; and Theo Ellington, a former city commissioner who has served as the team’s public affairs director.

“The rejection of [Thirty Ink’s] offer has not only led to the loss of a high-profile project but also perpetuates the perception that San Francisco is inhospitable to business investment,” Adam Gould of the Dogpatch Business Association wrote in a desperate plea to Lurie after the development was called off.

While it may have appeared sudden, the decision didn’t come out of the blue. Rather, it was a breaking point after months of talks between a group working for the first time within the city machine and a labor power player.

All or nothing

His umbrella company, Thirty Ink, which intended to privately finance the project, received permission to demolish a vacant two-story concrete structure on the site and build a five-story building with office, lab, and art spaces. The ground floor would host a rotating exhibit open to the public, while the rooftop deck and residential unit upstairs would be used for parties and guests.

Curry oversees eight companies and 13 entities, spanning media production, nonprofits, tech investment, real estate, fashion, and a whiskey brand. His vision was to bring all these businesses together under one roof, on a parcel of land at 600 20th St. that he purchased last year for $8.5 million.

The announcement in March that Thirty Ink was poised to break ground came less than a month after the city hosted NBA All-Star weekend .

Those combative tactics angered Thirty Ink’s negotiators, including the company’s secretary-chairman Suresh Singh and COO Tiffany Williams, who expressed concern about security at the office, citing Curry’s popularity and the predominantly female staff . Additionally, the company’s representatives saw the display of public pressure as disproportionate to the project’s size, according to those familiar with the talks.

But in the thick of the last round of bargaining, in March, just prior to Thirty Ink’s shock announcement, a handful of carpenters union members began demonstrating in front of the company’s SoMa office and created a leaflet critical of Curry and the development.

Negotiations between Thirty Ink and the carpenters had been underway for months and included counsel from the Warriors’ public policy office, a team source confirmed.

In the email, Thirty Ink stated that it had no obligation to utilize union labor but was doing so out of generosity. It accused Local 22 of turning down a deal that would have utilized a 40% union workforce, making it “untenable” to build the project in San Francisco.

Businesses and residents embraced their hometown hero’s commitment to the Dogpatch and hailed it as yet another sign of revitalization for the changing neighborhood.

For larger projects, labor groups normally insert themselves during the planning application phase. The pitch to developers typically emphasizes unions’ superior ability to recruit workers and higher levels of training.

Discussions between the union and Thirty Ink kicked off last summer, according to a source, shortly after a Curry-affiliated company closed on the purchase of the property in May.

Privately funded office projects in San Francisco typically don’t require union labor unless they are the beneficiary of public subsidies. James Gallagher, CEO of Achill Beg Construction, did not respond to requests for comment.

At the center of the union’s dispute with Thirty Ink was its selection of Achill Beg Construction as general contractor. The union has sparred with the local company over its alleged resistance to using a fully unionized workforce of subcontractors.

“He does not fuck around,” said a political consultant who asked to remain anonymous to preserve relationships. “He’s made things tough for us, but you have to respect that he gets results.”

A spokesperson for Local 22 declined to make Adiarte available for an interview. The 40-year-old director has a reputation as a political attack dog, although other sources used more colorful language to describe him.

In its statement canceling the project, Thirty Ink called out one individual by name: Jacob Adiarte, director of organizing for the carpenters union. According to sources, Adiarte oversaw the pressure campaign.

In cases where a developer has chosen to forge ahead with nonunion labor, the carpenters union has been known to show up to hearings, file environmental lawsuits, or organize public demonstrations to make it politically difficult for construction to continue.

Observers describe the carpenters union’s MO as an all-or-nothing approach, with tactics such as picketing around a 12-foot-tall inflatable grim reaper. This attitude has won the union jobs but earned the ire of other labor groups; most notably, the Building and Construction Trades Council, which split with the carpenters in 2023 over disagreements about housing construction bills in Sacramento.

Since Thirty Ink’s project was relatively small — 25,000 square feet — and code compliant, it breezed through most entitlement steps with little friction. Prior to Curry acquiring the site, another local developer had pushed it through approvals with the architecture firm Workshop 1. Thirty Ink retained the firm when it purchased the site.

Since the public rupture, Curry’s camp has maintained a hard stance. The typically rigid carpenters, however, have left an opening for negotiations.