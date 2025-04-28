The tech-forward financial services company wanted to keep its headquarters in the city, where its logo looms over Second and Market streets. But rather than sign another lease, Sanborn and his team saw a chance to own prime real estate at roughly the same price.

“The expiration of our lease [at 595 Market St.] coincided with historically low San Francisco commercial real estate pricing ,” Sanborn said. Turns out there’s no bad time for a good deal.

To hear it from LendingClub CEO Scott Sanborn, his company’s impending $74.5 million purchase of an office building at 88 Kearny St. is the result of lucky timing.

In January, both Hearst Corp. (at 450 Sansome St.) and Empire Records (at One Montgomery St.) closed on buildings in the Financial District for steeply discounted prices to occupy them as their local headquarters. In real estate circles, this class of buyer is called the “owner-user.”

Other companies with the wherewithal — and the cash — are also finding San Francisco to be a buyer’s market.

Buying rather than renting means LendingClub’s new offices are listed as an asset on its balance sheet as opposed to a recurring expense, according to CFO Drew LaBenne. Plus, as a publicly traded bank, LendingClub can borrow at a more favorable rate than a traditional real estate operator. The idea is that once office demand (and rents) start climbing again, the company can keep those gains as the property owner and landlord.

This phenomenon does not occur only during down cycles. In 2012, Dolby Laboratories purchased 1275 Market St. in Mid-Market for $109.8 million, more than double the price the sellers had paid for the 385,000-square-foot building the year before.

But more owner-users are likely to emerge when many properties are trading for significantly less than their peak values, says Kyle Kovac of CBRE, who, alongside partner Michael Taquino, represented the sellers of 88 Kearny and 450 Sansome.

In addition to those deals, Kovac and Taquino brokered the sale of 995 Market St. to owner-user Berlinhouse for $10.3 million in January and a 12-acre campus in Emeryville to Sutter Health for $450 million in February.

“Sellers know where the pricing is now,” Kovac said. “Expectations are realistic. In the beginning of the pandemic, they were still fishing [for better returns] and taking properties off the market if they didn’t like the price.”