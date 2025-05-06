Last year, Nvidia paid $374 million to buy out its landlord and assume ownership of the campus it had been occupying since 1998. The company paid all cash in both transactions — a tiny fraction of the last quarter’s revenue of $39.3 billion.

The complex totals 251,000 square feet and sits across the street from Nvidia’s headquarters at 2788 San Tomas Expressway. It comprises office suites and flex warehouse space that is leased to a variety of tenants, including an Indian community center, a fitness studio, and a vocational school specializing in phlebotomy.

According to documents filed last week with the county, Nvidia paid $123 million to purchase a 10-building office park, the Santa Clara Commerce Park, on the 2300 block of Walsh Avenue.

Nvidia, the chipmaker valued at $2.7 trillion, is spending big to acquire real estate next to its Santa Clara headquarters.

It is not immediately clear what Nvidia plans to do with the newly acquired property. A spokesperson declined to comment.

But a source familiar with Nvidia’s Silicon Valley real estate dealings said the company is likely pursuing what is known as a “covered land play” — buying buildings that can be leased for rental income in the short term, while advancing its development into other uses.

Between 2018 and 2022, Nvidia built and opened two office buildings near its HQ, totaling more than 1.2 million square feet. Those buildings, which are connected by a park and include event space, are named Voyager and Endeavor (references to “Star Trek”).

Based on Nvidia’s meteoric rise as a result of the artificial intelligence boom and its recent commitment to invest billions of dollars in U.S.-based chip manufacturing, the newly acquired buildings will likely be demolished over time, the source said, to make way for data centers or a semiconductor fabrication plant.