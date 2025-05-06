Osito became a hit amid the pandemic. The three-and-a-half-year-old restaurant, which gives Big Sur vibes with its dark wood-paneled walls, earned its single Michelin star in December 2022, just a year after it opened on the corner of 18th and Florida streets in the Mission.

Though he said the restaurant was often “very busy,” the $15,000 a month rent wasn’t economically feasible any longer. “Our landlord just wasn’t interested in making it work. They feel that the space is worth what it’s worth,” Stowaway said.

The ambitious menu, with dishes cooked entirely over an open flame, represented the culmination of Stowaway’s 15 years of experience. After cooking at Michelin-starred Mister Jiu’s and serving as executive chef for Bar Agricole Group, he opened Osito — it means “little bear,” also his nickname — to cook food inspired by his childhood in Texas and life in the Mission. The kitchen has leaned heavily on seasonal produce sourced directly from local farmers and practiced whole animal butchery.

When it debuted, Osito offered a single tasting menu to no more than 52 diners per night, who sat at a massive communal table in the center of the warm, wood-wrapped dining room, adorned with live plants. Tickets, offered for two seatings per night, cost $295 apiece. As the years went by, the restaurant shifted away from that vision. Stowaway added both an abbreviated four-course tasting menu and à la carte options. The adjacent cocktail bar, originally called Lilliana, pivoted as well, rebranding in early 2024 as The Bar at Osito before becoming a pop-up for Bar Agricole after its closure in SoMa.