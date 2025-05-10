Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Food & Drink

This craft brewery might actually change your mind about Pier 39

Santa Cruz’s Humble Sea Brewing has opened a taproom on the water. 

A person in a beige shirt is holding three frothy beer mugs with both hands. They are wearing a black smartwatch on their wrist.
Humble Sea’s first-ever San Francisco taproom opened in a place many locals may have strong feelings about. | Source: John Creston DuBois for The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Pier 39 isn’t just chowder bowls and sock shops anymore. 

Humble Sea Brewing threw open the doors at its taproom on the pier Friday afternoon. Within 30 minutes, every seat was occupied with people hoisting mugs of Landline Shark lager and Sunset Sesh IPA. Known for its approachable, lower-alcohol offerings and colorful, beachy packaging, the Santa Cruz-based craft brewery had teased its first San Francisco location on social media for more than a year prior to its debut.

Pier 39, long derided as a tourist trap by many locals, is a logical place for a brewery that favors waterfront locations like Pacifica or Alameda Point.

A group of men are gathered indoors, some holding glasses of beer. They are casually dressed, and the scene is in a lively, social setting with a warm atmosphere.
Within 30 minutes of Friday's grand opening, a crowd of beer lovers filled the taproom. | Source: John Creston DuBois for The Standard
A hand holds a small, filled beer glass with a foamy top under golden taps. The background includes white bottles and a blurred effect with light reflections.
Humble Sea has built a loyal following by appealing to beer nerds and casual drinkers alike. | Source: John Creston DuBois for The Standard

“We love being on the water,” said Humble Sea hospitality director Joe White, who found himself delivering pints amid the crush of customers. The pier gives the brewery exposure to locals and visitors alike. Plus, he added, “These are some pretty fantastic views.” 

The indoor-outdoor taproom pours four types of IPA — in the house parlance, they’re “foggy,” not “hazy” — but White noted the shift away from extra-hoppy brews and toward easy-drinking lagers.

Indeed, Humble Sea has built its considerable following by pleasing beer nerds and laid-back drinkers alike. For instance, every tap uses a Czech-style beer faucet from LUKR, which dictates how much air goes into the pour. “We make sure the beer you’re drinking has never touched oxygen because mouthfeel is really important,” White said. 

Richmond resident and tech worker Alex Green agreed. “People just want to drink casually with their friends,” he said. “I’m a home brewer, and I’d rather drink a beer that tastes really good and is a little bit lighter or lower in alcohol.”

That’s not to say Humble Sea plays it safe. Under the menu’s “miscellaneous” category, patrons will find some unique products, like a coffee-forward Irish dry stout called Life Find a Wave, or a 14% ABV barrel-aged stout dubbed Mocha Ryething, which has overtones of a vanilla milkshake. (It’s heady stuff at $6 for a five-ounce pour.)

A smiling person with long hair, wearing a red striped sweater, holds a beer mug while sitting at a wooden table beside another person.
The Santa Cruz-based craft brewery is all about lagers. | Source: John Creston DuBois for The Standard

Will it be enough to draw people to Pier 39? In a sense, they’re already there. As vice president of leasing Sina Von Reitzenstein noted, the pier’s lower level is now fully leased.

Holding a Pembroke corgi named Hazel, a tech worker named Sean said he would return to Humble Sea. “I kept my sailboat here for a long time, until we moved it to Alameda,” he said. “But this is worth coming back to. There’s not a lot of breweries around the city.”

