Humble Sea Brewing threw open the doors at its taproom on the pier Friday afternoon. Within 30 minutes, every seat was occupied with people hoisting mugs of Landline Shark lager and Sunset Sesh IPA. Known for its approachable, lower-alcohol offerings and colorful, beachy packaging, the Santa Cruz-based craft brewery had teased its first San Francisco location on social media for more than a year prior to its debut.