Nightcap: Stookey’s Club Moderne, 895 Bush St., Nob Hill

When he has a day off from his nationally acclaimed soul food restaurant in Oakland, Davis inevitably finds himself at either Brazen Head or Stookey’s Club Moderne. Brazen Head is nostalgic, since it’s where he and his partner, Zara, went on their first dates. There, they order a snack and Rusty Nail or Sazerac when “the hunger is still kickin’ around after a fancy dinner.” Otherwise, Davis heads to Stookey’s, an art deco bar in Nob Hill, where he’ll order an aviation or a New York sour (a whiskey sour with a float of red wine). “I love a good classic,” he says. “Both of these places have stood the test of time and don’t try to follow trends or appeal to people that take photos of their drinks with a flash.”