With tens of thousands of world leaders, CEOs and international journalists descending upon San Francisco this week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the existential question remains: Where are they all going to eat?

Many VIPs will be ensconced at private parties, but to feed everybody else, San Francisco Restaurant Week has been extended by four days to align with APEC—through Nov. 16—and now includes over 200 participating restaurants, with menus at a range of price points to accommodate the increased influx of diners. The city is marketing itself to attendees as a global dining destination like never before (and even making custom ice cream: Humphry Slocombe’s Born & Bread sourdough flavor is a nod to one of the city’s famous culinary exports).

For Randale Conner, general manager of Oren’s Hummus, APEC has provided more stress than support. He and other local business owners within the security zone petitioned Mayor London Breed unsuccessfully for grants to cover lost income.

“The city is going to see the money, but local businesses are not,” Conner said, noting he had to reroute his commissary trucks and wouldn’t be able to access the vehicle that he usually parks nearby for three days.

“We love the attention APEC is bringing to the city and are very excited,” said David Cohen, chef and CEO of local restaurant the Grove. “We just hope the security fence is handled correctly.”