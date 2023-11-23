This rich, spicy beef stew has roots in the latter years of the Mughal Empire, in the late 18th century. The dish is typically made with beef shank slowly cooked for hours until the meat is fork-tender and its fat has rendered, creating a round and flavorful sauce that sticks to your lips. A squeeze of lemon or lime helps brighten it, along with a final flourish of cilantro and a few slivers of raw ginger. Use some freshly baked naan to mop it all up and go to town. It’s PFG. My brother-in-law taught my sister how to make it, and it’s been on heavy rotation in the family ever since.