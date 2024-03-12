In a much-needed jolt of energy for San Francisco's Democratic progressive wing, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders handed down an endorsement on Tuesday for Supervisor Dean Preston, who is running for reelection to keep his District 5 seat and facing multiple challengers.

"Dean is part of a new generation of progressive leaders who are not only prepared to stand up to special interests, but also have the courage to address striking levels of wealth and income inequality at their core," Sanders said in a statement provided to the Standard. "We need leaders like Dean Preston in every state, at all levels of government."