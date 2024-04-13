Police confirmed that the Marine Unit responded around 1 p.m. regarding the removal of a hazardous item in the water. Officers found a chest-style freezer and removed it from the bay, at which point they found an “animal body part” inside.

Ober did not have information about where the rest of the bear's carcass is.

“Approximately half the bear was in the freezer,” said James Ober, a lieutenant with the wildlife department overseeing San Francisco County. "I know the head was there and the upper half was there," Ober said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the San Francisco Police Department’s Marine Unit requested its assistance on April 24, 2022, after police located a freezer with a dead, “partially frozen” bear inside.

It’s the coldest of cold cases: Two years after a mutilated bear carcass turned up locked inside a freezer that was floating in San Francisco Bay, investigators are still scratching their heads as to how it got there.

“It was out there for who knows how long,” he said.

William O’Brien, the game warden who inspected the bear carcass, was contacted for comment but did not respond by publication time.

Foy also said that examining the freezer for fingerprints wouldn’t have been possible, as the water has washed it clean.

Foy, however, said that there is still an open poaching case into the bear’s death, but it has stalled because the warden’s inspection found no cause of death and the department has yet to receive any tips.

Black bears—whose coats come in several colors—are the only species of bear in California and are often spotted around the Bay Area. They’re often poached for their claws, paws and gallbladders, which when dried and crushed into powder are used in traditional Chinese medicine, Foy said. Bear bile has been shown to treat liver disease but it is also marketed without proof as a cure for cancer, as well as remedies for colds and hangovers.

Bears can be hunted legally, but only with a permit. Hunters must kill bears during the hunting season, which ranges from October to December. Once a bear has been killed, the hunter must put ID tags on the bears and notify the state Wildlife Department.

In other words, whether or not a crime is determined to have been committed in the case of the bear-stuffed freezer, giving a bear you killed a subzero sailor’s burial is definitely not legal.