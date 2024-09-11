Antioch’s mayor blames SF for homeless problems. We visited to find out if it’s true

In a phone interview, Hernandez-Thorpe said he didn’t intend to say that San Francisco was systematically sending homeless people to his city. However, he said, because Antioch is the last BART stop, homeless people often end up there when they face sweeps on the train lines in San Francisco or other cities. San Francisco began “aggressively” sweeping homeless camps without notice in late July after a U.S. Supreme Court decision gave cities more power to enforce laws.



Hernandez-Thorpe said he’s noticed an uptick in the number of RVs parked downtown, and he met one homeless woman who claimed to be from San Francisco. He acknowledged that most of Antioch’s homeless people are from the city itself. Data from 2022 shows less than 1% of Contra Costa’s homeless population lost housing in San Francisco.



“I did speak to a woman who was literally run out of San Francisco. Those were her words,” Hernandez-Thorpe said. “This isn’t breaking news. We’re at the end of the BART line. … There is going to be an impact on those of us who are basically a cul de sac for the Bay Area.”