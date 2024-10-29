Paige Kaneb, the Northern California Innocence Project lawyer who had a romantic relationship with a witness in a controversial murder case, is no longer with the organization, The Standard has learned.

Kaneb, who did not respond to several requests for comment, was one of the lawyers who helped free Maurice Caldwell from prison after he spent nearly 20 years incarcerated for a 1990 murder he maintains he did not commit.

The Innocence Project’s case for Caldwell’s exoneration included the testimony of a man who admitted he was the second shooter in the killing. He initially said Caldwell was not involved.