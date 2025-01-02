But don’t mistake the peace for the new normal. The new year is bound to be a combative one at City Hall. Who will throw the first jab? Who will get knocked down? And who will be victorious?

The San Francisco political world has surrendered its arms over the last few weeks — a holiday ceasefire, if you will.

Daniel and the machine

Lurie has made early moves to shake up of the structure of the mayor’s office and rein in City Hall bureaucracy. But his governing style — which some are already comparing to that of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg , who embraced private-sector leadership — will go up against a labyrinth of public-sector rules and regulations. As his predecessor London Breed recently lamented, Lurie can’t hire and fire department heads at the snap of a finger.

We don’t know how Daniel Lurie will behave as mayor. But one thing is certain: With no experience working in government, he’s going to have to figure out how to navigate the 11-headed monster that is the Board of Supervisors.

Lurie’s thin moderate majority on the Board of Supervisors may be another problem. A recall of Supervisor Joel Engardio could shift the balance of power to progressives, or at least put more pressure on supervisors who are considered swing votes. That would put Lurie in a tough spot working with an uncooperative board — similar to how Breed spent much of her last term.

Trump vs. the city

Whatever the issue is — immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, abortion access — San Francisco’s elected officials will almost certainly fight against whatever President-elect Donald Trump has in store.

There is already talk of liberal cities seeing their federal funding cut if they disobey Trump’s proposals to carry out mass deportations. The courts could stymie those plans, according to immigration experts. But if the Trump administration successfully cuts off funding, it would be disastrous for San Francisco, which already faces a $867 million deficit (more on that below). This could lead to the loss of a considerable chunk of Federal Emergency Management Agency aid, while local health services could be strained if Medicare and Medicaid policies are tweaked, according to city forecasts.

California Democrats have also raised alarm bells about a constitutional convention, which could allow Republicans to rewrite laws in an effort to claw back civil rights or abortion access.