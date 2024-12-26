The year’s biggest political fumbles

When you’re a billionaire, you can afford to change your mind as often as you want. But venture capitalist Ben Horowitz and his wife, Felicia, managed to pull off an embarrassing flip-flop that went viral. The couple stunned their Democrat friends after Ben announced with a16z partner Marc Andreessen that the firm was backing Donald Trump for president. The Horowitzes had been longtime supporters of Democrat candidates and close friends with Kamala Harris, which made the decision mystifying. A story by The Standard scrutinizing the couple’s shift to the right drew a pre-publication rebuke from Ben on X — where, as is his wont, he opened with Kendrick Lamar rap lyrics — only for the couple to jump ship back to Harris in October. To be fair, Felicia’s defensive quote about the chairman of The Standard and reporter Emily Shugerman — “Mike Moritz and Emily Shugerman can kiss the crack of my black ass” — was objectively funny (sorry, Mike and Emily!) and makes the melodrama worth the time wasted.