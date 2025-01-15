In our latest Eat Here Now column, we serve up the newest, the hottest, the buzziest or simply the rediscovered in SF food. If you can pick only one place to eat at this week — go here.

There are plenty of things a gourmand can buy for less than $100: a bottle of 12-year-old scotch, a quality chef’s knife, 100 grams of an exceedingly rare single-origin coffee.

But dinner at one of the world’s best fine-dining restaurants? That’s unlikely to come in under three figures, especially in a city as expensive as San Francisco.

Except that you actually can dine at Saison for less than $100. Sure, the regular tasting menu starts at $328 and climbs precipitously from there. But the restaurant now offers a succinct bar experience, and it costs just $78 per person. Saison Hospitality beverage director Molly Greene, who helped launch the five-course menu last year, says the team is used to seeing four-figure dinner tabs but realized that’s not within reach for most diners. “Even $100 is a lot of money, so keeping it under was a priority,” she says.