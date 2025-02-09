If you’re not going to pop-ups, you’re missing the most exciting food in SF

The truth is, the food I’ve consumed in San Francisco over the past few weeks has been some of the most exciting of the last year. The secret? I’ve been eating only at pop-ups.

In the past three weeks, I’ve waited two hours for potato tacos. I’ve twice ducked out of the office early for pizza, first for a thin-crusted, pastrami-topped pie, then for a fennel-laced creation dusted in pollen. Once, I stayed out past my early-for-a-food-writer bedtime for a plate of duck prosciutto served with housemade za’atar crackers.

A decade and a half later, they’ve finally settled into becoming a permanent part of the San Francisco food scene — though they are by nature temporary themselves — and, in the wake of the pandemic and with the country’s economic outlook uncertain , are once again thriving.

The first pop-up restaurants were born of the recession, bursting onto the scene around 2010, as a way for scrappy, upstart chefs to launch restaurant concepts with minimal capital. Sometimes operating outside of legal parameters, these short-lived guerilla restaurants represented an anti-establishment way for chefs to cook without having to answer to investors about the price of ingredients and labor.

But before you, too, dive into this dining sport, consider yourself warned. Pop-ups require the digging of a detective and the zen of a Buddhist monk: following chefs on Instagram; patiently waiting for them to announce their next dinner; enduring long lines and bumpy service and — sometimes — rowdy diners who have been guzzling martinis on empty stomachs for two hours while they wait for the food to show up. (OK, fine, that was me.)

Once you’ve accepted this fact, you will be rewarded with dining experiences, both one-off collaborations and long-term residencies, that are often utterly remarkable — in part because they are ephemeral. You may fall deeply in love with the chicken Parmesan sandwich at Bette’s, in awe of how the golden cutlet retains its crunchy exterior despite being set between slices of pillowy milkbread and buried under a blanket of melted provolone and a ladle of zippy tomato sauce. But you have to leave knowing you may never taste it again: Bette’s hasn’t announced any future dates.

For chefs, pop-ups offer both benefits and drawbacks. While a restaurant requires a significant financial investment, all a chef needs to start a pop-up is unbridled passion and a hell of a lot of sweat equity. That’s why you’ll often find pop-up menus laser-focused on a single item, usually the result of an obsessive dedication to perfection.