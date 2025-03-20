Palestinian superstar rapper to perform at Tenderloin street fair

The lineup of entertainers is still being finalized, but an appearance by MC Abdul, a 16-year-old Palestinian rapper with 1.3 million followers on Instagram , is confirmed. Abdul, who was born in Gaza and is signed to the Empire label, is expected to draw a young crowd.

The inaugural Tenderloin Eid Street Fair, set for April 5, will feature local food vendors such as Fanoos Grill, Habibi’s Birria, Yemeni Kabab & Mediterranean, and Z Zoul Cafe, which are allowed to cook outdoors for the first time in the neighborhood.

A free event next month in the Tenderloin to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, is expected to draw thousands.

“The Tenderloin is full of joy, diversity, and connection, and our residents deserve to have spaces to come together to celebrate that,” Mahmood, San Francisco’s first Muslim supervisor, said in a statement.

Though the event will take place from noon to 5 p.m., it’s considered the first “night market-style” gathering in the Tenderloin, according to Supervisor Bilal Mahmood, who represents the neighborhood.

The fair will occupy the Golden Gate Greenway and two blocks of Jones Street between Golden Gate Avenue and Eddy Street, not far from Market Street locations known for open-air drug dealing. Mahmood said he hopes to turn the fair into a regular event that disrupts illicit activities.

“This is just the first of many night markets we hope to bring to the neighborhood,” he said.

Since the launch of night markets in the Sunset and Chinatown in 2023, street festivals have flourished across the city. Mayor Daniel Lurie has been a big supporter of such events, including hosting his own inauguration block parties in Chinatown.