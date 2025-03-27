A downtown riddle: What comes first — the people or the restaurants?

A runway is exactly how B. Patisserie, which is owned by award-winning pastry chefs Belinda Leong and Michel Suas, was beckoned to post up in Union Square. It swooped in to replace one of the two Miller & Lux cafes that Tyler Florence had opened on the plaza, then abruptly pulled out of in February, right before NBA All-Star Game weekend. Though Florence was given 8 months of free rent by the Office of Economic and Workforce Development and a $440,000 grant from the Recreation and Parks Department to get the two businesses up and running, he reported business was so slow that he bled out $300,000. Continuing on for any longer was financially untenable. This was reported as a scandal by multiple local publications. Soleil Ho of The Chronicle weighed in to say that maybe a beloved al pastor vendor would have fared better.



Apparently, everyone read those articles. As I sat in Union Square last week, my lap full of buttery shards from a raspberry-rhubarb kouign-amann, a guy walked by with his friends and stopped in his tracks briefly, excited to see that B. Patisserie had taken over the kiosk. “Apparently, the city gave free rent to Tyler Florence,” he said with a conspiratorial whisper, clearly disapproving.