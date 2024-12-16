Ikea, the king of flat-pack furniture and umlaut-forward modern design, delivered the death blow Saturday afternoon at Saluhall, the 8-month-old food court adjacent to the build-it-yourself giant’s location on Market Street.

Even still, I had some hope for decadence amid the modular shelving when I saw the Eventbrite advertising an “Ikea Rave.” Maybe it would be a gloriously goofy afternoon break from holiday shopping? I bought a ticket, imagining people dancing with gleeful abandon in faux fur hoods and galaxy-print leggings amid the affordable home furnishings, acutely aware of their own silliness. Of course there would be lingonberries.

I definitely should not have bought a ticket in advance, as I could count the number of attendees on one hand. I rolled up at 3 p.m., the halfway point. Nobody scanned my QR code. It was the same day as SantaCon, one of society’s more wretched pretexts for day-drinking. But at Saluhall, all I found were normies (and a few Santas) enjoying hot dogs, while a handful of people danced next to a DJ playing French duo Modjo’s eternal bop “Lady (Hear Me Tonight).”

The vibe was more meatball cafeteria than rave.