The mayor pointed to an ordinance that passed the day before with a 9-2 vote that would exempt certain conversion projects from development impact fees, inclusionary housing fees and would remove application deadlines.

A recent Chamber of Commerce poll found that 87% of voters favor “transforming underused malls and stores” to “revitalize downtown.” At an event Wednesday with the city’s business elite, Mayor Daniel Lurie bragged about how he and the Board of Supervisors are meeting that demand.

“Transforming vacant offices into housing will help drive our recovery downtown while creating new homes for San Franciscans,” Lurie said. “This is a win-win for our city.”

The city’s analysis found that those fees — which fund infrastructure improvements and affordable housing development — add $70,000 to $90,000 in additional construction costs to each new housing unit.

Conversions have long been touted as an obvious solution to the twin challenges of a housing shortage and a downtown bereft of office workers. But even with years of a simmering real estate crisis that have led to record-high vacancies and plummeting real estate values , only one San Francisco project has started construction since the pandemic: the Humboldt Building on Market Street.

Developers boil it down to a lack of financing and, ironically, available inventory. Of the city’s nearly 90 million square feet of office space, only 13% of those buildings are viable candidates for conversion, according to the controller’s office.

The ordinance is the latest in a series of steps started by previous administrations which aided private developers by cutting transfer taxes and rezoning blocks of commercial buildings.

“This was the single biggest thing we can do as a city,” Anne Taupier, director of joint development at the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, said of the fee reduction. “Developers are telling us that they can now start looking at building acquisitions. This is a signal to lenders that they can come back to San Francisco. We are worth the risk.”