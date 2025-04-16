Civic Center has gotten a literal glow-up recently, and it was possible to stand in certain spots Tuesday night and see three public art projects at once. One is the current version of Charles Gadeken’s “Entwined,” a collection of 4-foot shrubs with sugarcube-like lights that glow in various patterns. Across Hyde Street and overhead is another Illuminate project that was installed earlier this month: Joshua Hubert’s “Spectra,” a canopy of more than 1,200 lights strung between the Asian Art Museum and the main branch of the San Francisco Public Library.