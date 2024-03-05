Read below for updates from around the city. As results come in, we’ll be updating our coverage. Along with a presidential primary race, San Francisco voters were deciding on:

San Francisco voters cast their ballots Tuesday, and The Standard has been following along as residents made their voices heard on local, state and federal races.

9:30 p.m. | ‘Yes! Yes! Yes!’

She continued to shake hands and conduct interviews until staff came across the room to deliver a much-needed glass of water.

Mayor London Breed worked the room at Anina in Hayes Valley after early returns, soaking up the adoration on a strong night for moderate Democrats. All of her ballot measures—Propositions C ( incentives for office-to-housing conversions ), E ( police powers ) and F ( drug screening for welfare recipients )—were leading after the first count.

"Of course we want crime down. Of course we want people to pay for their crimes," said Walton about Prop. E's promise to give police more latitude to chase suspects in car pursuits "But I think having police officers chase people willy-nilly is going to have a lot of unintended consequences."

At the progressive slate’s election night party at District Six in SoMa, Supervisor Shamann Walton appeared glum with the initial results of Props. E and F—measures that he and other progressives have vociferously opposed.

“We told the truth, we won and we sent a message to City Hall: Stop playing games with public safety,” Dorsey said about Prop. B after the mayor brought him onstage.

The measure—which dealt with police staffing levels—was originally his idea but hijacked by Supervisor Ahsha Safaí, who is running for mayor. The measure was going down to defeat by a 66% to 33% margin in early returns.

8:45 p.m. | Initial results show Props. A, E and F leading as B flounders

The initial results include 83,190 vote-by-mail ballots that were received before Election Day. The Department of Elections plans to update the results again with in-person votes at 9:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, incumbent Superior Court Judges Michael Isaku Begert and Patrick Thompson were headed for reelection, garnering almost 59% and about 52% of the votes counted so far.

The first batch of ballots has been counted. Early results show Propositions E and F leading with 62.62% and 65.39% voting yes, respectively. Prop. A, a $300 million affordable housing bond that needs a two-thirds majority to pass, had 67.71% voting yes in the early results. Prop. B , the measure to fund police with a future tax, was failing, with just 34% voting yes.

8 p.m. | Polls have closed. Here’s when to expect results

The first results are expected around 8:45 p.m., when the Department of Elections releases an initial tally of vote-by-mail ballots it received before Tuesday. The city will then update the results again at 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. with ballots that were cast in-person. There should be one more report after that. But that’s hardly the end of the story.

And just like that, the polls have closed. But if you were still in line when the clock struck 8 p.m., stay put—you have the right to cast a ballot.

In San Francisco’s last five major elections, an average of 91% of voters cast ballots by mail, instead of in person.

That’s because voters are still allowed to hustle their ballots into the mail on Election Day, meaning votes will continue to arrive at the Elections Department well after Tuesday. For this election, votes will be counted so long as they receive an Election Day postmark and arrive at the election department by March 12.

In the last two elections—November and June 2022—that final election night report documented only about half of the votes that were eventually tallied in those races.

5:00 p.m. | Campaigns make last-minute push

“I've been in every district, every farmers' market, most BART stations in the city meeting people,” Begert said. “I'm counting on good turnout today because turnout has been low.”

In the late afternoon, candidates were hitting the streets to make their last-minute pitches to voters. Two incumbent Superior Court judges, Patrick Thompson and Michael Begert, held signs in the Castro. Both said they’d gotten a positive response from voters.

Michael Nguyen, a progressive candidate for DCCC, said, “Voters I talk to don’t want more wiggle room for police and more unchecked police powers,” referring to Prop. E. Nguyen said he and other progressive candidates will be watching the results of the Prop. E and Prop. F votes closely.

“People are responding to our pro-housing, pro-public safety, commonsense messages, Barnes said. “I’ve heard from a lot of people looking at the GrowSF voter guide.”

Nearby, a group of candidates for the Democratic County Central Committee gathered. Carrie Barnes, who’s running with a group of moderates called the Democrats for Change slate, sounded confident that its message was reaching voters.

4 p.m. | I haven’t voted yet. What are my options?

If you received a mail-in ballot and have already filled it out, it must be postmarked on or before March 5 for it to be counted by election officials. (Don’t forget to seal and sign the envelope. No stamp is needed.)

Don’t fret—though the clock is ticking, you still have a couple of options to ensure that your vote gets counted in San Francisco’s primary election.

You also have the option of dropping off your ballot in-person until 8 p.m. tonight. There are numerous options, including City Hall , one of 37 official drop boxes or at over 500 polling stations across San Francisco.

If you’d like to vote the old-fashioned way, you have until 8 p.m. and can find your assigned polling station here . Can I still vote even if I’m not registered? Yes, San Francisco allows “same-day voter registration ” at City Hall and any polling station. However, certain contests must correspond to a voter’s address, so it is encouraged to visit your assigned polling station . (Your vote will be counted after its eligibility is confirmed, and you can track the ballot here .)

3:30 p.m. | Mayor London Breed confident

In an interview, Breed said she's hopeful that the slate of moderate Democrats will win the Democratic County Central Committee race , but she also praised the progressive slate, saying it has some great labor and union activist candidates. She said the committee should focus more on big-picture issues.

Soon after casting her ballot at City Hall, Mayor London Breed headed to Chinatown and walked with dozens of Chinese seniors to rally support for her ballot measures—especially Prop. E and Prop. F, which are related to drugs and police policy.

Earlier in the day, Breed noted that voter turnout in the election was very low and encouraged residents to make their voices heard. “We have not gotten as many ballots back as we would like at this time,” she said.

"My hope is that they'll focus on the Democratic Party and what we need to do with the president and Congress," Breed said. "We need to work collaboratively together despite our differences here locally."

1:30 p.m. | What do the latest turnout numbers indicate?

“We’re not going to catch up to the 2020 numbers,” said Eric McGhee, senior fellow and policy director at the Public Policy Institute of California. “It’s too big of a gap.”

Turnout for presidential primaries has historically been pretty bad, though numbers hovered at around 60% in both 2020 and 2016. Arntz said the contests have, on average, brought out just 49% of registered voters since 1972.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 120,000 mail-in ballots had been returned to the city, according to Department of Elections Director John Arntz. That figure represents about 24% of registered voters and means San Francisco could see the worst turnout for a presidential primary since 2012, when only 31% of registered voters cast a ballot and former President Barack Obama was the incumbent presidential candidate.

Early data from the city’s Department of Elections indicates that a sizable chunk of the roughly half-million registered voters in San Francisco are not showing up to the polls for this March primary contest.

Nationally, low turnout usually benefits more moderate candidates since those engaged are older and wealthier. But San Francisco could prove to be an anomaly, experts told The Standard, since the high proportion of mail-in ballots usually tilts toward benefiting progressives.

The reasons for the low turnout are varied, politics experts say . They include this year’s absence of a competitive presidential race that usually drives voters to the polls. Others say this year’s propositions may not be too exciting for San Franciscans.

1 p.m. | Voters say what issues are bringing them to the polls

“We have to keep police accountable,” he said. “The idea of giving police more technology without oversight is insane.”

Jonathan Munevar, 36, a native of Los Angeles who lives close to Civic Center, said he was voting Tuesday in part to cast a ballot against Proposition E, which would expand police powers —including the use of drones—while curtailing the oversight abilities of the Police Commission.

The Standard dropped by City Hall on Monday and Tuesday to find out what issues were on voters’ minds and what was bringing them out to the polls.

In recent San Francisco elections, about 90% of voters have cast their ballots by mail. But there are still thousands of people who vote in person. San Francisco has over 500 designated polling places that are open Tuesday until 8 p.m., and early voting has been taking place at City Hall for weeks.

McCormick also said he believes mental health services are a hot issue for many reasons but was concerned that Prop. 1, a statewide $6.4 billion measure supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom to expand mental health treatment beds , threatens to destabilize local programs.

“Barbara Lee earned my vote by being a vocal ally to Palestine,” he said. “I hope that plays an important role in separating her from the crowded field of Democrats, though I wouldn’t say I have too much faith there.”

Like Munevar, McCormick said he was eager to cast a ballot for Lee in the Senate race.

Daniel McCormick, a NoPa resident in his 20s, was also casting his ballot in Tuesday’s election at City Hall and said he votes in all local, state and federal races.

“Her vote against the Iraq War was brave, at a time when people were suspicious of you if you were against the war,” he said.

In the confusing U.S. Senate race to replace the late Dianne Feinstein , Munevar said he was casting his vote for Rep. Barbara Lee, a Democrat from Oakland.

Jim Meininger, a sixth-grade teacher and Marina resident, said he is disgruntled with the current city leadership. Although voters won’t get to cast ballots for mayor until November, that race was already on his mind.

“I’m excited Mark Farrell threw his hat in the ring. He’s a little more moderate, and I consider myself a moderate liberal,” said Meininger, who was voting Monday at City Hall.

Farrell, a former city supervisor who served as acting mayor after the death of Ed Lee, is challenging Mayor London Breed in November. Also in that race are Levi Strauss heir Daniel Lurie and Supervisor Ahsha Safaí. Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin is also expected to jump into the race.

Voters like Meininger said they are looking for change.

“We really need a shakeup in general and better representatives to deal with petty crime. I see it all over my neighborhood. My neighborhood has definitely changed in the last 10 years, not for the better,” he said. “It’s time to really make people accountable. … My partner is an SF native and is frustrated by the same things.”

Sahan Reddy moved to San Francisco four months ago and lives in Hayes Valley but spends most of his time in the Mission. Housing and public transportation, he said, are important issues to him.

San Francisco voters were being asked to decide on two propositions related to housing this week—Proposition A, an affordable housing bond, and Proposition C, a measure that would waive the transfer tax on any property converted from commercial to residential use when it is sold for the first time.