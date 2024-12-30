Jim and Pam. Ross and Rachel. Sam and Diane. Everyone loves a good will-they-won’t-they story. But even the most ardent fans of the genre can agree it gets played out after too many seasons of the same conflict. San Francisco’s version is Elon Musk’s flirtation with keeping X based in the city. In September, when he announced that the social media company would be decamping to a new HQ near Austin, the relief was palpable. Musk might be one of the most powerful people in the world, buddies with the president-elect, and a newsmaker extraordinaire, but at least I don’t have to write about his cringy San Francisco puns anymore.