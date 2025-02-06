There is little doubt that Grow, which to this point has focused on elections over public policy work, will have an open-door policy with the Lurie administration.

“Every time we met with Mayor Lurie before the election, he always started a conversation by asking a question. He didn’t start it by talking at you,” Bacio said. “He would just ask something like: ‘What can I do for you? How can I help? What’s on your mind?’ And I think that is probably a core part of his personality, so I expect that to remain true during his tenure as mayor.”