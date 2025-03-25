Alt-rock hasn’t disappeared completely, of course. Synth masters Glass Animals and East Bay native Still Woozy are included in the lineup announcement, as are late-aughts wunderkinds Vampire Weekend. With the exception of Mannequin Pussy, there’s little punk to be found, while Jorja Smith and Gracie Abrams are among the up-and-coming singer-songwriters.

Each Outside Lands presents at least one or two out-of-left-field sets, such as a 2023 appearance by basketball-star-turned-DJ Shaquille O’Neal. This year, New Orleans bounce star and longtime festival habitué Big Freedia will team up with the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. It’s unclear where they will perform, but the LGBTQ-themed Dolores Stage is confirmed to return for the third year in a row.

Although the “Eager Beaver” tickets have already sold out, three-day GA, GA+, VIP, and Golden Gate Club tickets go on sale March 26 at 10 a.m., with GA tickets priced at $499, all fees included.