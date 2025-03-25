For years, indie rock ruled the stages at Outside Lands, usually with a legacy act like Elton John or Paul Simon. Then EDM had its turn, and last year, the festival swung noticeably toward country acts.
This year, at long last, hip-hop’s dominance of American culture is reflected in the headliners for San Francisco’s biggest outdoor music festival, with West Coast alternative hip-hop pioneer Tyler, the Creator and Grammy-winning Southern California rapper Doja Cat bookending the lineup, which is expected to bring another 250,000 fans to Golden Gate Park for its 17th year, Aug. 8-10.
Bluesy Irish crooner Hozier, a socially conscious singer-songwriter with billions of streams, is the third headliner. Notably, Tyler was scheduled to headline last year’s festival, only to cancel in June. He was replaced with pop star Sabrina Carpenter.
Another Planet Entertainment released the full list of performers Tuesday morning, and hip-hop is well-represented in the lower tiers too. Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, TikTok superstar Doechii, and Dirty South legend Ludacris are all scheduled to play. An APE favorite, .Paak was the special guest at last June’s Fred Again x Skrillex rave, which drew 25,000 fans to Civic Center on short notice. He will also perform at Outside Lands under his alter ego, DJ Pee .Wee.
The SoMa area — formerly a tent and now an open-air stage after it partially collapsed under the weight of everyone dancing — will return as the EDM hotspot. Electronic acts are present up and down the lineup, including John Summit — whose complicated DJ setup was instrumental in relaunching the Cow Palace’s latest phase as a music venue — and French producer Gesaffelstein, who played a well-received set at last year’s Portola Music Festival. Jamie xx, who last performed at Outside Lands in 2018, is set to return.
San Francisco’s own Dirtybird Records has a significant presence, with both Claude VonStroke and breakout stars Walker & Royce performing. Elsewhere, Black Coffee, Floating Points, and EDM veteran Claptone are among the festival’s big names in house and techno.
Alt-rock hasn’t disappeared completely, of course. Synth masters Glass Animals and East Bay native Still Woozy are included in the lineup announcement, as are late-aughts wunderkinds Vampire Weekend. With the exception of Mannequin Pussy, there’s little punk to be found, while Jorja Smith and Gracie Abrams are among the up-and-coming singer-songwriters.
Each Outside Lands presents at least one or two out-of-left-field sets, such as a 2023 appearance by basketball-star-turned-DJ Shaquille O’Neal. This year, New Orleans bounce star and longtime festival habitué Big Freedia will team up with the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. It’s unclear where they will perform, but the LGBTQ-themed Dolores Stage is confirmed to return for the third year in a row.
Although the “Eager Beaver” tickets have already sold out, three-day GA, GA+, VIP, and Golden Gate Club tickets go on sale March 26 at 10 a.m., with GA tickets priced at $499, all fees included.
And as with last year, Outside Lands attendees will be able to get married on-site in a 15-minute ceremony complete with officiant, decorations, and a photographer.
- Website
- Outside Lands Music Festival
- Address
- Golden Gate Park
- Date and time
- Aug. 8-10
- Price
- $499 and up