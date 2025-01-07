Nearly 30 years after it debuted in the Mission, The Slanted Door is coming home. Chef Charles Phan announced the news in August, sharing that the Vietnamese stalwart will move back to its original home at 584 Valencia St. Since then, he’s been updating the space, transforming it into a 100-seat restaurant — less than half the size of the Ferry Building location that went dark in 2020. Fans should prepare for other changes, too: Phan says the new menu may not include some of The Slanted Door’s greatest hits — though he was tight-lipped on specifics. 584 Valencia St., Mission