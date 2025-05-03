4 most exciting new restaurants coming to SF this May

Good news for fans of Max Blachman-Gentile’s leopard-spotted, seasonally influenced pizzas: The wait for one of the most anticipated new restaurants of the year is almost over. The former Tartine culinary director has been wooing pie lovers with Jules pop-ups since 2023 and announced plans to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant last September. By the middle of May, he’ll open the doors at 237 Fillmore St. in the Lower Haight at last.